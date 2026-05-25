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Man killed by Secret Service was under an order to stay away from White House

Court records filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington show the man was known for walking around the White House complex and asking for ways to get inside.
The U.S. Secret Service arrested Nasire Best at the White House complex two times in 2025, less than a year before they say he returned and opened fire at a checkpoint on Saturday evening.
Investigation ongoing into man who opened fire near White House
U.S. Secret Service Police officers place crime scene tape after a copper jacket of a bullet was found near the scene of a shooting close to the White House, Sunday, May 24, 2026, in Washington.
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The man who died after exchanging gunfire with the U.S. Secret Service near the White House on Saturday had been arrested at the complex twice before in 2025 and was ordered to stay away.

The U.S. Secret Service said 21-year-old Nasire Best approached a checkpoint shortly after 6 p.m. ET on Saturday, “removed a weapon from his bag and began firing at posted officers.”

Officers returned fire and hit the suspect, who was transported to an area hospital, where he later died, according to the Secret Service.

A bystander was struck, but a law enforcement official said it wasn’t clear whether that person was struck by the suspect’s initial bullets or those fired subsequently by officers.

Court records filed in the U.S. District Court in Washington show Best was known for walking around the White House complex and asking for ways to get inside.

RELATED STORY | Suspect dead after approaching White House checkpoint with weapon, Secret Service says

In June 2025, he was arrested for trying to block a vehicle entry point.

A month later, he returned and ignored verbal commands not to try to enter a restricted area. An affidavit filed by the Secret Service says Best claimed he was Jesus and said he wanted to be arrested.

The next day, a judge issued a “stay away” order requiring Best not to come within blocks of the White House.

He failed to show up for an August 2025 hearing in federal court, leading a judge to issue a warrant for his arrest on a misdemeanor charge of unlawful entry of private property.

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