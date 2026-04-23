At least 10 injured in 'targeted' shooting at Mall of Louisiana

A "targeted" shooting at the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge on Thursday afternoon left at least 10 people injured, law enforcement said. No fatalities have been reported at this time.

Baton Rouge Police Chief Thomas S. Morse Jr said shots rang out in the food court area of the mall around 1 p.m., and it appeared the incident began as a conflict between two groups of people based on surveillance video in the mall.

Morse added that he no longer believes there is an active threat to the public, but did not provide information about possible suspects.

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Police believe some of the victims were innocent bystanders, and the severity of their injuries varies.

"Number one, first and foremost, prayers for the victims and their families above all else," said Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sid Edwards during a press conference at the scene. "And to the thugs who did this, we're going to catch you. We're not gonna have this in Baton Rouge."

"I am in coordination with law enforcement and we will update as we know more. Please avoid the area," Gov. Jeff Landry said on social media.

Images posted online showed a major police presence at the mall. Landry said he and his wife are grateful for the quick response.

Police are encouraging any witnesses to contact Crime Stoppers with video or information.

It's the second instance of mass gun violence in the state this week. A father fatally shot eight children, including seven of his own, in an attack on his family Sunday morning that stretched across two houses in a Shreveport neighborhood, police said. Two women, including the gunman's wife who was the mother of their children, were critically wounded.

"I think people at the end of the day have the right to be concerned about it, and sometimes the devil lives everywhere," said Edwards, regarding concerns citizens in Louisiana may have about the two violent incidents across the state. n

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