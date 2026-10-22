'Looksmaxxing' streamer known as Clavicular pleads not guilty to rape charge

The "looksmaxxing" livestreamer Braden Peters, better known by his stage name Clavicular, pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges that he raped a 17-year-old girl at his family's Massachusetts home.

A social media personality known for promoting extreme devotion to male beauty, Peters, 20, is accused of giving the girl alcohol until she was drunk and then sexually assaulting her when she visited him in Chatham, on Cape Cod, in May 2025.

Peters has denied the allegations through his lawyers, saying the sexual encounter was consensual.

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Peters arrived at the courthouse in Orleans, Massachusetts, wearing a dark suit, walking a barking dog on a leash. He spoke only to the dog as he entered the courthouse and ignored reporters' questions. Peters maintained a neutral facial expression during the brief arraignment.

He has agreed to a $10,000 bail, surrendered his passport and will not contact or post about the woman who has accused him of assault.

He and his lawyers also didn't comment as he left the courthouse.

The case is the latest legal challenge for Peters, who has a million followers on Instagram, and whose hourslong livestreams feature him rating people's looks and talking about methods of becoming better looking that include surgery and drug use.

Earlier this year, he was charged with misdemeanor battery in Florida after police said he provoked a fight between two women and then posted a video of it online. That charge was later dropped. In a separate Florida case this year, he was sentenced to probation after pleading no contest to a charge that he fired a gun in public.

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The woman who accused Peters of rape told police he had been paying her to appear in his "looksmaxxing" videos. She said that during her visit to a Peters family home, he gave her two or three shots of vodka, then livestreamed himself kissing her while she was drunk. She told police that when she woke up the next morning, Peters was raping her.

The woman also described the alleged assault in a lawsuit she filed in Florida in April. In that lawsuit, she also accused Peters of injecting her with a fat-dissolving substance during a livestream without her consent.

Peters' attorneys called the lawsuit a "publicity grab."

The Associated Press generally does not name people who say they were victims of sexual assault unless they consent to being identified publicly.