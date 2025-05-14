Former National Guard member charged in ISIS-inspired plot targeting Army base

A former Army National Guard member has been arrested for allegedly plotting a mass shooting at a U.S. military base in Warren, Michigan, on behalf of ISIS, the Department of Justice announced.

According to the DOJ, Ammar Abdulmajid-Mohamed Said attempted to orchestrate an attack on the U.S. Army’s Tank-Automotive & Armaments Command, unknowingly enlisting the help of two undercover law enforcement officers.

Federal officials allege Said provided the officers with weapons and tactical training for the May 13 planned attack.

Said was arrested on Tuesday after traveling to the area and deploying a drone intended to conduct reconnaissance of the base, the DOJ said.

“Thanks to the tireless efforts of law enforcement, we foiled the attack before lives were lost,” said Sue J. Bai, head of the Justice Department’s National Security Division.

Said is charged with attempting to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization and distributing information related to a destructive device. If convicted, he faces up to 20 years in prison on each count.