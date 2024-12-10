Former classmate of man arrested for murder of health care CEO says he's shocked

Questions continue to mount regarding the man charged in the public execution last week in New York City of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Luigi Mangione, 26, was born and raised in the Baltimore area and graduated from the prestigious Gilman School as class valedictorian before attending the University of Pennsylvania where he would earn an engineering degree.

But now Mangione is at the center of a notorious investigation that includes a 3D printed ghost gun, a three-page handwritten note that's reportedly critical of corporate America, and the death of a successful healthcare executive.

A former classmate of Mangione's told Scripps News that he was shocked to hear he was being investigated for murder, saying Mangione never gave any indication when they were in school together that he was capable of carrying out such a heinous crime.

"[He was] not a problematic kid in high school," Minjun Kim explained. "He never really got in trouble, wasn't attention-seeking or anything like that. He is being portrayed as quite a radical and he's just not the type of guy to have that label on him."

Mangione was arrested Monday at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania, after police received a tip about a man matching the description of the individual wanted in connection to the murder of Thompson.

A police report says Mangione initially presented officers with a fake ID. It had the same name police said Mangione used at a hostel in New York prior to allegedly killing Thompson, police said.

When confronted about the fake ID, police said Mangione told them his real name. He was then placed under arrest.

Police said they found a pistol in Mangione's backpack that had a metal slide and barrel and a plastic handle. They also found a plastic suppressor, six 9mm bullets in a Glock magazine and one loose round.

Authorities believe the firearm was a "ghost gun" that was likely made with a 3D printer.

While police haven't revealed a definitive motive, writings recovered during Mangione's arrest could shed light on his mindset. NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said the materials suggested Mangione harbored "ill will toward corporate America."

Mangione has been charged with murder, along with firearms and forgery offenses. He is currently being held without bail in a state prison in Huntingdon County, Pennsylvania.

Mangione's family, which is well-known in Maryland, released a statement Monday night, saying they are "shocked" and "saddened" by the arrest.

"We offer our prayers to the family of Brian Thompson and we ask people to pray for all involved. We are devastated by this news," the statement reads.