CEO murder suspect Luigi Mangione expected to waive extradition to New York

A source familiar with murder suspect Luigi Mangione's legal team told Scripps News Wednesday that the 26-year-old is expected to waive extradition.

Mangione is scheduled for a 9:00 am hearing Thursday in Altoona, Pennsylvania. If he chooses to waive extradition, he could be remanded to New York as quickly as the same day.

Mangione was indicted Tuesday in New York on multiple counts of murder in the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Manhattan District Attorney said Mangione faces a first-degree murder charge and two second-degree murder charges. Two of those counts include allegations of committing the crimes in furtherance of terrorism and as an act of terrorism. Two of the murder charges carry a maximum of life in prison.

He was initially arrested and held on forgery and firearms charges in Pennsylvania after eluding authorities for nearly a week following Thompson's death.

