Cassie's husband Alex Fine releases statement as her testimony in Combs trial concludes

R&B singer Casandra Ventura Fine, who goes by "Cassie," concluded days of high-profile testimony on Friday as a witness for the prosecution in the federal case against Sean "Diddy" Combs.

Following the conclusion of the defense's cross-examination, Cassie's husband Alex Fine released a statement through her attorney:

“Over the past five days, the world has gotten to witness the strength and bravery of my wife, freeing herself of her past. There has been speculation online surrounding how it must feel for me to sit there and listen to my wife’s testimony. I have felt so many things sitting there. I have felt tremendous pride and overwhelming love for Cass. I have felt profound anger that she has been subjected to sitting in front of a person who tried to break her. So, to him and all of those who helped him along the way, please know this: You did not. You did not break her spirit nor her smile that lights up every room. You did not break the souls of a mother who gives the best hugs and plays the silliest games with our little girls. You did not break the woman who has made me a better man. I did not save Cassie, as some have said. To say that is an insult to the years of painful work my wife has done to save herself. Cassie saved Cassie. She alone broke free from abuse, coercion, violence and threats. She did the work of fighting the demons that only a demon himself could have done to her. All I have done is love her as she has loved me. Her life is now surrounded by love, laughter and our family. This horrific chapter is forever put behind us, and we will not be making additional statements. We appreciate all of the love and support we have received, and we ask that you respect our privacy as we welcome our son into a world that is now safer because of his mom."

Cassie is nearing the birth of her third child. Prosecutors sought to make sure her part in the trial was completed by Friday.

Cassie began dating Fine soon after she broke up with Combs in August of 2018. They were married in 2019.

Combs, 55, has pleaded not guilty to federal sex trafficking and racketeering charges. His defense says that, although he could be violent, nothing he did amounted to a criminal enterprise. And Combs insists all the sex was consensual.

Combs has been jailed since September. He faces at least 15 years in prison if convicted.