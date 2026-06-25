Authorities warn of human trafficking risks amid the 2026 FIFA World Cup

As the World Cup draws crowds to host cities across the U.S., federal authorities are warning of a heightened risk of human trafficking — and arrests are already being made.

The U.S. Department of the Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) issued a notice before the tournament began, urging increased vigilance in and around host cities.

Human trafficking is a nationwide threat, whether or not a major event is taking place. However, according to FinCEN, large-scale events can create a concentrated demand for both legal and illegal services.

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Pope to traffickers of migrants: Stop, repent or face God's wrath

"There is no specific profile for a trafficked victim, as traffickers are willing to exploit anyone who can earn them illicit profits, but certain groups may be at an increased risk of being trafficked," the notice read. "Seemingly legitimate businesses in major event locations may use exploitative employment of victims to meet the increased demand for labor and services during these events."

FinCEN added that visitors and residents in host cities could be vulnerable to sex or labor trafficking.

Human Trafficking Task Forces across the country are engaged in ongoing efforts to address the threat. In two host cities, recent operations have led to arrests on various exploitation charges:



San Francisco: Officers arrested multiple individuals for soliciting prostitution. Another suspect was charged with human trafficking involving a minor by force, as well as pandering.

Boston: Seven Massachusetts men were arrested during a child exploitation sting.

FROM THE ARCHIVES | Pain to Purpose: Mother fights to end human trafficking after losing daughter

All 16 World Cup host markets are actively participating in anti‑trafficking prevention efforts, with many partnering with organizations like It’s a Penalty and OUR (Operation Underground Railroad) Rescue to raise awareness.

Many cities have also displayed signage to encourage vigilance and reporting.

Authorities encourage anyone who suspects trafficking to call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888‑373‑7888 or text “HELP” to 233733. Officials stress that the fight against exploitation continues far beyond the World Cup — but global events offer an opportunity to both enforce the law and raise awareness.

For concerns involving missing or exploited children, you can also contact:

National Center for Missing And Exploited Children (NCMEC) at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678).