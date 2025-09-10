U.S. News Politics Health World News Investigations Shows Watch Now
At least 2 student shot at high school in Colorado, authorities say

At least two students have been shot at Evergreen High School in Colorado, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office.

Authorities said the students were being taken to a local hospital but did not provide any other details about their conditions.

No information about a shooter has been released.

Evergreen is about 40 minutes west of Denver.

According to the Scripps News Group station in Denver, parents have been asked to refrain from going to the high school. A reunification center has been set up at nearby Wilmot Elementary.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

