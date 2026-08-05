Armed man arrested at Trump’s California golf course ahead of president’s visit

An armed man was arrested Sunday outside Trump National Golf Club in Southern California after federal agents reported a suspicious person walking the property, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said in a Tuesday statement.

The Secret Service is investigating whether the person posed a threat to President Donald Trump, a federal law enforcement source told CNN.

The source earlier told CNN there was no current indication the person was plotting an attack on the president but noted the investigation was ongoing.

Trump was aboard Air Force 1 on his way to California when deputies announced the arrest. The president landed in California Tuesday evening to attend a Republican National Committee dinner at the golf course in Rancho Palos Verdes.

Deputies identified the man as 38-year-old Jeanine John Taele of Downey, who they said was also under investigation by the El Segundo Police Department in a robbery case.

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Taele was taking photos and videos on the grounds, and appeared to be monitoring “security-planning activities,” according to the sheriff’s department.

The Justice Department said federal agents saw a suspicious individual Friday, during a security assessment, who was later identified as Taele. He was seen walking throughout the golf course, was wearing an earpiece and took photographs and videos of federal agents’ activities.

He left the area and returned Sunday, approaching federal agents and stating he was employed by the State Department and was there for a security detail. Taele said he had a loaded firearm in his car, which was later searched, federal officials said.

He was arrested on charges of carrying a concealed firearm and possession of prohibited ammunition, the sheriff’s office said.

Taele pleaded not guilty Tuesday to four charges, including second-degree robbery stemming from an alleged November 2025 incident and three weapons charges filed after his August 2 arrest at Trump National Golf Club, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. It is not clear whether the robbery charge is related to Sunday’s incident.

A judge set bail at $250,000 and ordered him not to possess weapons, stay away from the president’s golf club and remain in California pending further proceedings, court documents show.

He also was charged Tuesday in a federal criminal complaint with a firearm offense, according to a statement from the US Attorney’s Office for the Central District of California. He was charged with possession of an unregistered short-barreled rifle, a felony that carries a statutory maximum sentence of 10 years in federal prison.

He is expected to make his initial appearance Wednesday at the US District Court in downtown Los Angeles.

Detectives assigned to the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force executed a search warrant for Taele’s residence Monday due to the “potential security implications surrounding the incident,” the sheriff’s department said.

Investigators recovered what they described as an illegally modified AR-style rifle, a .45 caliber pistol, body armor, high-capacity magazines, ammunition, radio signal devices and multiple notebooks containing what the sheriff’s department called “concerning statements.”

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“While we are still investigating the motives of this individual, we are thankful he was apprehended before the President’s visit,” said First Assistant United States Attorney Bill Essayli. “Federal and local law enforcement stepped in early and prevented what could have been a dangerous situation from occurring.”

The FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force and Secret Service are aiding in the investigation, officials said, and additional charges could be added as the investigation continues.

“Currently, investigators have identified no credible threat to our communities,” the statement said. “However, this case underscores the importance of vigilance, strong partnerships with local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, and the proactive steps taken to identify and investigate suspicious activity before it can escalate.”

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