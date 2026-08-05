Abdul El-Sayed defeats Haley Stevens in Michigan's Democratic primary for US Senate

Abdul El-Sayed, a progressive former health official, has narrowly defeated moderate U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens in Michigan's Democratic primary for U.S. Senate, the Associated Press projects.

The primary set national spending records, and the result was far closer than recent polls suggested, with Stevens and El-Sayed separated by only a few thousand votes. El-Sayed will now take on Republican Mike Rogers — President Donald Trump's pick — in a contest expected to decide control of the U.S. Senate.

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Stevens conceded and offered her support to El-Sayed in a statement following the race.

"I want to congratulate Abdul El-Sayed on winning the Democratic nomination for U.S. Senate," Stevens said. "He is a doctor, a community health official, a Rhodes Scholar, and a dedicated Michigander. I am proud to offer my support as he takes on Mike Rogers in the general election."

At a Wednesday press conference, El-Sayed struck a unifying tone toward Stevens and issued a direct challenge to Rogers.

"To my colleague and friend, Congresswoman Haley Stevens, we shared a great conversation this morning," El-Sayed said. "And I know that it was a bitter end to this very long primary, but I also know that Haley brings the best of herself to her work. She is one of the most committed public servants that you'll ever meet. She loves democracy and I love democracy. And whatever differences that we might have had in the primary, that pale in comparison to what unifies us — a recognition that so long as we want to keep our democracy, that democracy better be working for people and now all of us must come together to make sure that we never let Mike Rogers see the inside of the U.S. Senate."

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El-Sayed, who has campaigned on "Medicare for All," has the endorsement of Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). However, the biggest task next for Democrats will be finding a way to bring all sides of the party together with just 90 days remaining until Election Day.

El-Sayed's victory also represents a dramatic shift in the Democratic Party, as he lost Michigan's 2018 gubernatorial primary to current Gov. Gretchen Whitmer by over 20 percentage points. Stevens, the more moderate candidate, had the backing of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and millions of dollars in outside spending from lobbying groups like the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.

Polling showed Stevens would have been the more competitive candidate against Rogers. Republicans are optimistic that scars from the primary will be too deep to heal in just a few weeks, presenting an opportunity for the GOP to flip the seat.