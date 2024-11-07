3 people reportedly charged in connection to singer Liam Payne's death

Three people reportedly face charges in connection to the death of former One Direction bandmate Liam Payne.

A statement from Argentina's public prosecutor said the charges include "abandonment of a person followed by death" and "supply and facilitation of narcotics," according to NBC News.

The names of the individuals have not been released. However, NBC News reports those charged include a person who was with Payne daily in Argentina and two people who allegedly supplied the pop star with drugs.

Payne died after falling from a Buenos Aires hotel balcony on Oct. 16.

RELATED STORY | One Direction singer Liam Payne dead at 31 after apparent fall from hotel balcony

Forensic experts said no defensive injuries were found on Payne's body.

The BBC reported on Wednesday that Payne's body was to be flown back to his home country of the United Kingdom after being released to his family.

While he was not married, Payne is survived by his 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, who was born in 2017 to then-girlfriend and Girls Aloud group member Cheryl Cole.