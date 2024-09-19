21 juveniles in South Carolina charged for threats against schools

Authorities in South Carolina have charged 21 juveniles for making "extremely serious" threats against local schools, the state's law enforcement division said.

"Law enforcement takes every threat seriously, and everyone needs to understand that there are serious consequences," South Carolina Law Enforcement Division Chief Mark Keel said in a press release.

Threats were made against more than 60 different schools. A behavioral science team is now investigating some of the threats and officials said federal authorities are involved in some investigations.

Authorities have not shared specifics of the charges.

The development is the latest in a rash of social media threats against schools and other targets since the Apalachee High School shooting in Winder, Georgia, earlier in September.

In New Jersey, a threat was posted to social media and said a shooting would occur at five schools, according to local news outlet NBC10 Philadelphia. Police arrested two juveniles connected with the threats.

In Florida, a 14-year-old high school student was arrested for "making written threats to kill or conduct a mass shooting" in posts on Instagram, according to the Broward County Sheriff's Office.