2 Jewish students at DePaul University assaulted by masked attackers

Two Jewish students at DePaul University were assaulted by masked attackers on Wednesday while showing support for Israel.

DePaul President Robert L. Manuel said the incident happened in front of the Student Center at the Lincoln Park Campus around 3:20 p.m.

He said the attackers punched the two students during the assault. The students were physically injured, but declined medical treatment.

“We are outraged that this occurred on our campus,” Manuel said in a letter to the school community. “It is completely unacceptable and a violation of DePaul’s values to uphold and care for the dignity of every individual.”

“The university is actively working with the Chicago Police Department to investigate this incident so that they can determine whether to classify it as a hate crime that targeted our students because of their Jewish identity. We will do all we can to hold those responsible accountable for this outrageous incident,” Manuel said.

The school president said Student Affairs is offering care and resources to the two students following the incident.

DePaul is also offering support and resources to its community here.

The school said it will continue to do all it can to ensure the safety of its community.

Anyone with information on the incident, or who has experienced threats or violence, is asked to contact Public Safety at (773) 325-7777 for the Lincoln Park campus or (312) 362-8400 for the Loop campus.

RELATED STORY | University of Michigan student assaulted after saying he was Jewish