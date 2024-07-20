Watch Now
Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee dies, she was 74

The longterm Democratic congresswoman from Texas was a staunch advocate for racial justice and human rights.
Photos of the victims killed in a Buffalo, N.Y. shooting behind Rep. Sheila Jackson
J. Scott Applewhite / AP
Posted at 11:11 PM, Jul 19, 2024

Longtime Democratic congresswoman from Texas, Sheila Jackson Lee has died. She was 74.

An outspoken advocate for criminal justice, human rights and racial justice, Rep. Jackson Lee worked for decades on her mission, speaking up for Black Americans.

In a statement from her office, it said Jackson Lee was "a fierce champion for the people" as she served her district for over 30 years.

The statement said "her legislative victories impacted millions, from establishing the Juneteenth federal holiday to reauthorizing the Violence Against Women Act."

Her office called her a "beloved wife, sister, mother" and grandmother, and wrote that "she will be dearly missed, but her legacy will continue to inspire all who believe in freedom, justice, and democracy."

