Collision involving tour van and truck near Yellowstone National Park leaves 7 dead

Seven people died when a pickup truck and a tour van collided near Yellowstone National Park in eastern Idaho Thursday night, according to Idaho State Police.

The crash happened on U.S. Highway 20 near Henry's Lake State Park around 7:15 p.m. local time.

There were 14 people in the Mercedes passenger van, and the driver was the only person inside the Dodge Ram at the time of the crash, according to State Police.

Six of the passengers in the tour van were pronounced dead as well as the driver of the pickup. Officials did not provide information about the condition of the other van passengers.

None of the victims have been publicly identified.

The highway, which runs along the eastern side of Idaho to the western entrance of the national park in Montana, was closed for approximately seven hours as first responders investigated the collision.

The cause is still being determined.