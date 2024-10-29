Chase Bank parent company sues customers for check fraud after viral ATM glitch

Remember when people were promoting a “free money hack” with Chase Bank ATMs on social media that was actually a crime? Now the corporation has filed several lawsuits against customers who took advantage of the technical glitch, accusing them of committing fraud.

According to multiple outlets, JPMorgan Chase, the bank’s parent company, has sued at least four customers who allegedly stole hundreds of thousands from the bank by writing checks to themselves for large sums and immediately withdrawing cash before those checks bounced.

The cases were filed in federal courts in California, Florida and Texas.

One of the alleged fraudsters is accused of owing $291,000 after a “masked man” deposited a $335,000 counterfeit check into his account via an ATM in Houston.

Chase said it reached out to the customers suspected of committing fraud demanding that they repay the amounts owed but all failed to do so. Now, if they are found guilty they will owe the money that was taken and the corporation’s legal fees and other expenses related to the court cases.

The corporation told multiple media outlets it is still pursuing other cases and has referred some to law enforcement for criminal litigation.