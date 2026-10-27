CDC's second-in-command stepping down after just 6 months

The second-in-command at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is stepping down after just six months on the job.

Dr. Jennifer Shuford announced that she is leaving the position to spend more time with family.

The former Texas health commissioner was brought in as deputy director and chief medical officer to help restore trust in the agency.

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She previously earned praise for her handling of measles outbreaks in Texas, where as mentioned, she served as the commissioner of the Texas Department of State Health Services. Prior to this role, Dr. Shuford served as the state's chief state epidemiologist after practicing as an infectious disease physician in Austin, Texas.

Her departure comes amid continued leadership turnover at the CDC under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Since the start of 2025, there have been six individuals who have served as the Director or Acting Director of the CDC.

Earlier this summer, the Senate confirmed Dr. Erica Schwartz as director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

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Dr. Shuford's last day will be Nov. 12.

Satish Pillai will serve as acting chief medical officer and deputy director.