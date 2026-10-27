Actor Noah Wyle named People's 'Sexiest Man Alive' because he's the 'the total package'

Emmy-award-winning actor Noah Wyle, the star of "The Pitt," has been named People magazine's "Sexiest Man Alive."

The 55-year-old's wife reportedly had to convince him the title was not a prank when he first heard the news.

Charlotte Triggs, editor-in-chief of People, tells Scripps News that Wyle is "the total package."

People magazine names actor Noah Wyle as its next 'Sexiest Man Alive'

"Everyone who has worked with him says he's the consummate pro, he's really, truly nice and he's got this kind of smoldering intensity that you get to see watching 'The Pitt,'" Triggs said.

Wyle has actually been honored on the cover of People magazine before, when he and his "ER" co-stars were featured in the 90s for a "Sexy Men of ER" issue.

Jeff Lipsky/PEOPLE Noah Wyle photographed at Deer Creek Ridge in Malibu, CA on August 23, 2026 (his dog's name is Lily) Photographer: Jeff Lipsky Credit for social: @jefflipsky Production: Snog Productions Set Design: Wooden Ladder Groomer: Rachel Burney/STMNT and Augustinus Bader/The Wall Group Stylist: Mark Holmes/The Wall Group Jacket: Courtesy Denim Doctors Jeans & Boots: RRL T-shirt: sunspel Sunglasses: Moscott

Triggs said to earn the title of "Sexiest Man Alive," candidates have to have something more to them than just an objectively attractive physical appearance.

In the case of Wyle, he has done humanitarian and philanthropic work focused on the healthcare field.

She said the decision for "Sexiest Man Alive" each year is a difficult one, but there are many factors at play, including who everyone is talking about and who is doing something interesting.

Last year, actor Jonathan Bailey from the movie "Wicked" was given the title.