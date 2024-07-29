California's largest blaze this year only slightly contained after burning over 360K acres

Firefighters in Northern California made some progress in containing the state's largest blaze this year, partly thanks to improving weather conditions over the weekend.

The Park Fire, which officials said was caused by arson, has burned nearly 370,000 acres across Butte, Plumas, Shasta and Tehama counties — an area that is roughly half the size of the state of Rhode Island.

The fire prompted evacuations of over 3,500 residents and a response from over 4,800 fire personnel with hundreds of fire engines. The latest information from CalFire indicated that 100 homes and structures have been destroyed since the fire began on Wednesday, but no fatalities have been reported.

CalFire officials said the Park Fire is now the sixth-largest in the state's history, but that ranking could change before it's completely extinguished.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom proclaimed a state of emergency in Butte, Plumas and Tehama counties, allowing impacted residents to access unemployment benefits more easily and waive fees if they need to replace driver's licenses and records such as marriage and birth certificates.

The Butte County Air Quality Management District and the Butte County Public Health Department declared a joint local health emergency because of the hazardous materials found in ash and debris from the fire. Air quality alerts were issued Monday for the northwestern U.S. and western Canada.

As of Monday morning, the Park Fire was 12% contained, with some help from increased humidity over the weekend.

The governor’s office announced they had secured federal assistance and resources to help get the fire under control.

The Park Fire began Wednesday after a 42-year-old man from Chico was reportedly seen pushing a car that was on fire into a gulley near Upper Bidwell Park, according to CalFire investigators.

The man was identified as Ronnie Dean Stout II, and law enforcement took him into custody, charging him with arson. He is being held at the Butte County Jail, according to records.