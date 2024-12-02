'Brain rot' named Oxford's word of the year. What does it mean?

Oxford University Press has announced "brain rot" as its word of the year for 2024.

The publishing house says "brain rot" was selected through consultation with its language experts and a public vote involving more than 37,000 participants.

So, what does "brain rot" mean? According to the Oxford Dictionary, "brain rot" refers to the "supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging. Also: something characterized as likely to lead to such deterioration."

Oxford University Press noted that the term was first recorded in 1854. Henry David Thoreau’s book "Walden" includes a reference to "brain rot":

“While England endeavours to cure the potato rot, will not any endeavour to cure the brain-rot – which prevails so much more widely and fatally?”

In the digital age, the term has gained renewed popularity. Oxford University Press stated that usage of the term increased by 230% over the past year.

"Brain rot" was also a finalist for Dictionary.com's word of the year. However, the online dictionary ultimately chose "demure."