Births outnumbered deaths as US and world population surge in 2024

The population of the United States and the world has grown over the last year, according to new data released by the U.S. Census Bureau.

The data provided a projection of how many people will be alive at midnight on New Year's Day. According to the data, the U.S. Census Bureau is estimating that the world's population will reach about 8.09 billion at midnight. The data indicates that the global population grew by 0.89% in 2023, adding 71.2 million people.

The Census Bureau reported that there are 4.2 births and 2.0 deaths every second around the globe.

In the U.S., the population is expected to reach 341,145,670 at midnight, which represents a 0.78% increase from a year ago. The U.S. is expected to have one birth every nine seconds, while there will be one death every 9.2 seconds.

The U.S. has also gained a significant portion of its population through migration. It is estimated that one person arrives in the U.S. through migration every 23.2 seconds.

In December, the Census Bureau released detailed data indicating that the voting-age resident population (ages 18 and over) grew to nearly 267 million in the last year, while the population of people ages 17 and under actually declined by 0.2 million, resulting in 73.1 million in 2024.

Only three states—Vermont, Mississippi, and West Virginia—lost population in the last year. West Virginia had the largest population loss, with the state losing 516 residents. Additionally, contributing to the population increase was the fact that births outnumbered deaths by nearly 519,000 between 2023 and 2024.