Another stowaway was caught on a Delta flight during the holiday travel rush

Another stowaway was caught on a Delta Airlines flight during the holiday travel rush, officials said.

A person was discovered on Delta Air Lines Flight 487, which was getting ready to take off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Honolulu on Christmas Eve.

Airport officials said the stowaway managed to get through security without a boarding pass and access the loading bridge.

Once discovered, the plane returned to the gate and the stowaway was arrested.

This comes just weeks after another Delta stowaway was arrested days before Thanksgiving. That unticketed passenger made it all the way from New York to Paris.