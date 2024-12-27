Watch Now
U.S. News

Actions

Another stowaway was caught on a Delta flight during the holiday travel rush

This comes just weeks after another Delta stowaway was arrested days before Thanksgiving.
This comes just weeks after another Delta stowaway was arrested days before Thanksgiving. (Scripps News)
A Delta Air Lines jet leaves the gate at Logan International Airport in Boston
Posted

Another stowaway was caught on a Delta Airlines flight during the holiday travel rush, officials said.

A person was discovered on Delta Air Lines Flight 487, which was getting ready to take off from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Honolulu on Christmas Eve.

Airport officials said the stowaway managed to get through security without a boarding pass and access the loading bridge.

RELATED STORY | Woman who stowed away on US flight to Paris released on bond

Once discovered, the plane returned to the gate and the stowaway was arrested.

This comes just weeks after another Delta stowaway was arrested days before Thanksgiving. That unticketed passenger made it all the way from New York to Paris.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

U.S. News
stream Scripps News for free

Watch Scripps News on your favorite app or smart TV.
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app.