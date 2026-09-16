America's favorite airports have been revealed. Here's who ranked No. 1

The J.D. Power 2026 North America Airport Satisfaction Study has released its rankings for the nation's top airports in terms of passenger satisfaction.

The study measures overall passenger satisfaction at mega, large and medium-sized North American airports by evaluating travelers' experiences across seven core dimensions, listed in order of importance: ease of travel through the airport, level of trust in the airport, terminal facilities, airport staff, departure experience, food, beverage and retail offerings, and arrival experience.

For the third consecutive year, Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport ranked highest in passenger satisfaction among mega airports.

The airport earned the top score in several categories, including ease of travel, terminal facilities, staff, food offerings and arrival and departure experiences.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport and Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport followed closely behind Minneapolis-Saint Paul.

Among large airports, Tampa International Airport ranked highest. Charleston International Airport ranked highest among medium-sized airports.

The survey found that, while many might assume construction projects and high passenger volumes would negatively affect the customer experience, the opposite was true. Overall satisfaction increased by 14 points among mega airports.

“For the better part of the last decade, nearly every airport, from the largest international hubs to midsized airfields, has undertaken a significant capital improvement project aimed at streamlining passenger flow, adding attractive food and beverage options and improving overall passenger experience,” said Michael Taylor, managing director of travel, hospitality and retail at JD Power.

All of the highest-ranked airports had recently completed, or were close to completing, multiyear billion-dollar projects.

Signage and clear wayfinding systems were found to be essential for passenger satisfaction, while efforts to incorporate authentic local food and beverage brands also helped boost satisfaction.

However, researchers found that travelers would like airports to balance those local offerings with nationally recognized chain brands.

“On the whole, those efforts are finally starting to pay off in the form of higher overall passenger satisfaction scores. However, when it comes to the individual experiences of passengers, every detail counts and the specific design and structural decisions airports make can have a significant influence on how passengers spend their time – and their money – in the terminal," said Taylor.