AI and drones deployed to help protect World Cup players, fans across the US

For the first time in 30 years, the World Cup is back in the United States, bringing with it unprecedented security risks on the ground and in the air.

Eleven cities in the U.S. will host games over the course of the event. In the New York area, the games are coinciding with other major events, including the NBA Finals and, soon, America's 250th anniversary.

"Any one of those on their own would be a big deal in New York City," said Jessica S. Tisch, commissioner of the New York City Police Department. "All of them taken together are unprecedented and are going to place unusual and I would say historic demands on the New York City Police Department."

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To secure the biggest World Cup in history, officials are deploying AI-enabled cameras, giant X-ray trucks and hunter drones.

"We have spent a tremendous amount of ability and money to be able to be very offensive with drones. But on the counter-drone measures, everybody's a little behind," said Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

To protect against drone threats, the Federal Aviation Administration is restricting airspace around and above stadiums, where there will be a zero-tolerance policy for drones. Law enforcement will have the authority to disable or shoot them down if necessary.

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A coalition of federal agencies, state and local law enforcement agencies, and private security firms will work together to protect the games, teams and dignitaries.

The first World Cup games kick off on Thursday, but they will take place in Mexico, which his hosting games along with the U.S. and Canada.

The first game in the U.S. is scheduled for Friday, when the United States Men's National Team takes on Paraguay.