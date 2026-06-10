Visa denials, high ticket prices, Ebola shadow 2026 World Cup

The 2026 World Cup kicks off Thursday, and Mexico has the honor of playing the tournament's very first match. Mexico faces South Africa at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, opening group play — and it is a rematch.

The two teams played the first game of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. Thursday will mark the eighth time Mexico has opened a World Cup, more than any other nation.

In Mexico City, things are already ramping up for Thursday's kickoff. People in the city are absolutely ecstatic. Workers have been told not to come into the office and classes have been canceled. The government says the moves are about traffic control, but they also give residents the opportunity to watch Thursday's game.

Estadio Azteca has an 80,000-person capacity and is completely sold out.

The match kicks off what is the biggest tournament in FIFA history — the World Cup of more. More teams than ever before. More games than ever before. More host cities and more host countries than ever before.

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48 national teams have qualified for this World Cup, up from 32. Many teams have never played in a World Cup before, including Uzbekistan, Jordan, Cabo Verde, and Curaçao. Teams that haven't qualified in decades, like Scotland and Iraq, are also back. Those countries have massive fan bases, and their return is driving global excitement heading into the five-to-six week tournament.

Tickets, visas, and Ebola casting a shadow

There are also significant issues outside the pitch heading into this World Cup.

Tickets have been a major problem for the average soccer fan. Prices range from hundreds of dollars to tens of thousands of dollars, putting this World Cup out of reach for many fans.

Visa issues have also been a central concern, particularly for the Iran team. The players have received their visas, but state media is reporting that at least 15 senior staff members of the national team have not. The team is now basing itself across the U.S. border in Tijuana, Mexico, rather than in Arizona, where they were originally planning to stay.

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Iran is not the only team affected. An assistant coach from South Africa was initially denied a visa. A Somali FIFA referee will not be allowed into the United States. And a large number of fans have been caught up in U.S. travel ban restrictions.

Ebola is also a concern. The DRC team has had to clear several hurdles to participate in the tournament, as many cases are currently in the DRC. Health officials do not believe the tournament will become a super-spreading event.

Despite the challenges, excitement for the tournament remains high as Thursday's kickoff approaches.