2025 outlook brings good and bad news for auto insurance rates

Anyone who insures a vehicle has felt the pinch from relentless rate hikes. But this year, those rate increases are finally slowing down.

"There's a little relief in sight as they're pumping the brakes, so to speak, on rate increases," said Divya Sangamashwar, insurance expert at Lending Tree.

According to a report from Value Penguin, drivers can expect an average increase of 7.5% to their auto insurance premiums in 2025. It's relatively good news when compared to the more than 16% rate hike last year.

However, what you'll pay all depends on your insurance company, the state you live in, and your driving record. New Jersey, Washington, and California drivers will see premiums raise by more than 15% this year.

"These are the three states that have a lot of [electric vehicle] drivers, a lot of bad weather, higher and more expensive claims," said Sangamashwar.

Meanwhile, drivers in North Carolina, Texas, and Iowa will see the lowest rate increases at under 3%. As for insurers, American Family, Allstate, and Liberty Mutual are all expected to raise rates by more than 10%.

Sangamashwar said one of the best things drivers can do to save money is shop around.

"You may assume you have the cheapest insurance," she said. "But guess what? Your company is raising rates the most this year."

USAA, Progressive, and Geico are each expected to have the smallest rate increases.

Additionally, the Value Penguin report shows that EVs are still more expensive to insure than traditional gas-fueled cars, but prices vary by brand. For example, insuring a Tesla will likely be more expensive than insuring a Toyota.

Another factor playing into the rate hikes is that cars and their repairs simply cost more than they used to.

"A bumper isn't just a bumper," said Shannon Martin, insurance analyst at Bankrate. "You can't duct tape it to your car anymore. It has video cameras. It has microchips. ...that impacts your insurance costs."

But Sangamashwar says the outlook is positive.

"If things stay the same this year as they were last year, I think rates will continue to decrease," she said.