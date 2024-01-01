Terace Garnier served her country for six years in the United States Air Force as a broadcast journalist and anchor for the Pacific Report while stationed at Yokota Air Force Base, Japan. After separating from the military, she continued to work in news with the Fox News Channel’s DC Bureau as a freelance associate producer before earning her Masters in Broadcast and Digital Journalism from Syracuse University. Following her degree, she went back to Fox News Channel in 2016 as a regional multimedia reporter. She covered Mike Pence, Attorney General Jeff Sessions, Tim Kane, Roy Moore, Luther Strange, and Doug Jones on the campaign trail. She has also covered the trial hearings of: Dylann Roof, Reality Winner, Michael Slager, and Bowe Bergdahl and has reported during natural disasters like Irma, the 2018 snow storm in Charleston, and the rare transcontinental solar eclipse. She then traveled to West Palm Beach in 2018 and worked as a general news reporter for WPBF 25. Fun Fact- She started building furniture in 2018, which has turned into a full business called Live Edge Artistry LLC.