WCWS star Jordyn Frahm reveals she was pregnant during standout softball season

Jordyn Frahm was one of the most dominant pitchers in college softball this season, leading the Nebraska Cornhuskers to the Women’s College World Series.

It turns out she was pregnant for most of the year.

The senior revealed after Nebraska’s elimination from the World Series on Sunday that she is expecting a child in December. She and her husband, Trey Frahm — a former pitcher for Nebraska’s baseball team — shared the news on Instagram earlier in the week.

Frahm posted exceptional numbers in the circle. In 43 appearances and 26 starts, she compiled a 21-6 record and a 1.37 earned run average — the fifth-best ERA in Division I softball this season.

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She was also a threat at the plate, batting .403 with 20 home runs.

After the regular season, Frahm was named USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year. Last week, she was named a finalist for the Honda Award for Softball, given annually to the sport’s top player.

Texas, which defeated Nebraska in the Women’s College World Series, will face Texas Tech in a best-of-three championship series.

Her coach, Rhonda Revelle, praised Frahm’s leadership on and off the field.

“She’s physically talented. She’s athletically gifted,” Revelle said. “What maybe people don’t understand is her emotional intelligence is off the chart. Her ability to feel and read her teammates and know what they need — that’s the stuff that hasn’t been talked about enough.

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“That’s what makes her such an impactful leader. She leads everyone — from the highest performers to those in reserve roles — and she does it really well.”