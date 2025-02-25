This NFL team is pushing for an end to the infamous 'tush push' play

Whether you call it the "tush push," the "brotherly shove" or a quarterback sneak — one NFL team doesn't want to see the play on the field again.

The Green Bay Packers submitted a proposal to the league on Tuesday to ban the play, made popular by Super Bowl LIX Champions Philadelphia Eagles, according to NFL.com.

Packers general manager Brian Gutenkunst told reporters on Tuesday said the team hasn't had many discussions about it but that he knows they're not very successful against the play.

Most teams aren't able to stop it.

The play is used to get short yardage for a first down or touchdown by players lining up behind the quarterback and pushing him from behind after he receives the snap.

The maneuver has been around in different fashions for a long time, but the Eagles have notably found success with it — including using it in their most recent Super Bowl victory.

NFL officials have reportedly looked into banning the play before but didn't find any increase in injuries as a result.