The Savannah Bananas are going on tour. Here's when and where you can see them

There's going bananas for baseball, and then there's going Savannah Bananas for baseball.

The dancing, circus-like sports team is one of the hottest stadium tickets in the industry, selling out every single game since its first season in 2016. And for those of you itching to see what the tomfoolery is all about but just haven't yet snagged the sought-after ticket, now's your chance to try.

That's because the Savannah Bananas are hitting the long road and taking its unique form of play to 18 Major League Baseball stadiums and three football stadiums next year, a big jump from the small venues in which they typically play.

RELATED STORY | Family frustrated over lack of seating at oversold Savannah Bananas game

"Our goal has always been to be Fans First and to take Banana Ball to as many fans as possible," Bananas owner Jesse Cole said in a news release, per USA Today. "Now, to be at some of the largest stadiums in the entire country, these venues are something we never could have imagined. We know they will provide an electric atmosphere which will create some unforgettable nights for our fans."

Stops on the "2025 World Tour" include the Tennessee Titans' Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Carolina Panthers' Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, Clemson's Memorial Stadium in South Carolina, St. Louis Cardinals' Busch Stadium and, of course, the Historic Grayson Stadium in Savannah.

In announcing the tour on Thursday, the Bananas also shared that a new team, the Texas Tailgaters, would be joining them, alongside their affiliated teams Party Animals and the Firefighters.

To enter for your chance to win tickets, you have to join the Ticket Lottery list here by Nov. 1. This puts hopeful attendees into random drawings that take place two months before their event, giving the chosen group a chance to purchase tickets.

RELATED STORY | Harlem Globetrotters to host first ever sports residency

The Savannah Bananas have made a name for themselves since starting as a simple summer league for college players. Now a year-round thing, the team has become comparable to a baseball version of the Harlem Globetrotters, with its Banana Ball promising to be the "fastest and most entertaining" in the game.

Rules for Banana Ball include a two-hour time limit, no bunting, no stepping out and no stealing first. Fans who come to games can also challenge calls and catch foul balls for outs. But if they're not that into the sporting element, they can still expect to see a choreographed dance, pitchers on stilts, players in kilts and a "Banana Baby," which occurs when the team lifts up a baby in a banana costume and sings "The Circle of Life" from the "Lion King."

You can even count on seeing some familiar MLB faces, with Jonny Gomes, Ryan Howard, Roger Clemens, Bill Lee, Josh Reddick and more playing in some games.

For your chance to see it all in person, here's the full Savannah Banana schedule:

