Running back joins quarterback in leaving undefeated UNLV midseason over NIL flap

Running back Michael Allen announced he will sit out the rest of the 2024 season, joining quarterback Matthew Sluka, as they claim they did not receive what was promised to them.

Because they announced their departures after playing fewer than four games this year, they can retain a full year of eligibility after transferring.

"After 3 games, I have decided to utilize my redshirt & enter the portal at the end of the season as a RS JR," Allen wrote. "I'm grateful for UNLV & wish them nothing but success. Expectations for opportunities unfortunately were not met & I am excited to continue my football career."

The announcements have indicated that college football is in a new era after the NCAA permitted players to benefit from their name, image and likeness. While contract disputes and holdouts aren't uncommon in the NFL, such holdouts would have seemed unfathomable just a few years ago in the college ranks.

Both Allen and Sluka transferred to UNLV in the offseason. Allen joined after two seasons with North Carolina State. Sluka was a transfer from Holy Cross.

Both were part of a squad that led UNLV to a 3-0 start and a No. 23 ranking in the Coaches Poll. UNLV picked up wins over Big 12 teams Houston and Kansas, leading some to believe UNLV would be a contender to make this year's expanded 12-team College Football Playoff.

Sluka’s agent, Marcus Cromartie, told The Associated Press that Sluka had been promised by an assistant coach $100,000, and had not seen that payment.

UNLV responded by saying such payments would be a violation of NCAA rules.

“UNLV athletics interpreted these demands as a violation of the NCAA pay-for-play rules, as well as Nevada state law,” the school said. “UNLV does not engage in such activity, nor does it respond to implied threats. UNLV has honored all previously agreed-upon scholarships for Matthew Sluka.”