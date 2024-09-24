Reggie Bush sues USC, NCAA and Pac-12 for NIL compensation from his college football career

Former NFL player Reggie Bush is suing his alma mater, the University of Southern California, the Pac-12 Conference and the NCAA in an effort to get compensation for their use of his name and likeness when he was a star running back at the school 20 years ago.

According to The Associated Press, Bush’s attorney Evan Selik said, “It’s about setting a precedent for the fair treatment of all college athletes. Our goal is to rectify this injustice and pave the way for a system where athletes are rightfully recognized, compensated and treated fairly for their contributions.”

In 2021, the NCAA changed its rules to allow athletes to make money through sponsorship and endorsement deals.

Bush, who played at USC from 2003 to 2005 before an 11-year career in the NFL, was recently given back his Heisman trophy from 2005 as a result of the rule changes.

He had initially been stripped of the award and honor in 2010 following an NCAA investigation into USC and Bush that found he received benefits during his time at the school that were previously considered “impermissible.”

Bush is still pursuing a defamation lawsuit against the NCAA concerning the Heisman scandal.

But his latest lawsuit is just one of several examples of athletes seeking compensation for their time as college stars.

The Associated Press reported former Michigan athletes, including Denard Robinson and Braylon Edwards, sued the NCAA and Big Ten Network earlier this month.