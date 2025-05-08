Pirates fan who fell 20 feet from stands expects to go home next week

Kavan Markwood, the fan who fell over 20 feet onto the field of PNC Park during a Pirates game last week, said in an interview that he "can't really sleep."

Speaking to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, revealed that he has back and neck injuries, as well as a swollen hand.

“I think when I get home, I’ll just put ice on it,” he told the outlet.

He expects to spend another week in the hospital.

“I’m all right,” he said. “I can’t really sleep. I have a lot of back pain," he said.

RELATED STORY | MLB's beer sale changes raise concerns about fan safety, drunk driving

After the incident, officials said Markwood, a 20-year-old former college football player, was initially in critical condition. Days later, he remains in the hospital with a broken neck, clavicle, and back, Phillips said.

Earlier this week, he was able to walk for the first time since the incident.

It is unclear what caused him to go over the railing and onto the field. Video of the incident showed Markwood, who was seated in the front row, flipping several times in the air while falling to the ground. Safety officials say the incident is being treated as "accidental" in nature. The Pirates told KDKA-TV that they believe Markwood had consumed two beers during the game, but it was unclear based on interviews with witnesses whether he was intoxicated.

An online fundraiser for Markwood has raised over $56,000 as of Thursday.