NFL will play regular season games in Australia for the first time in 2026

The National Football League is going down under!

The league announced a multi-year commitment to play regular season games in Melbourne starting in 2026.

The designated team, the Los Angeles Rams, will be part of the first-ever regular season game in Australia to be played at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground.

According to NFL.com, Australia has a growing fan base of more than 6.5 million across the country.

In addition to the Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles hold marketing rights in Australia as part of the league's Global Markets Program. According to NFL.com, it's an initiative that grants NFL teams international marketing rights to enhance brand recognition and develop a fan base outside the U.S. through fan engagement, events, and business opportunities.

"We're thrilled the NFL will be touching down in the sporting capital of Australia. Victoria is now the first-ever state in Australia to host a regular season NFL game," said Premier of Victoria Jacinta Allan in a statement on NFL.com. "It's a win for jobs, a win for businesses and a win for fans who will get to see American football played at the iconic MCG."

Over the years, the NFL has played games in international markets like the United Kingdom, Germany , Mexico and Brazil.

Later this year, the Miami Dolphins will be the designated team to play the the first-ever regular season game in Madrid, Spain.

