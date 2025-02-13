New York Jets bid farewell to QB Aaron Rodgers after 2 seasons

The NFL's New York Jets have announced they are moving on from veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers after just two years with the franchise.

"Last week we met with Aaron and shared that our intention was to move in a different direction at quarterback," Jets head coach Aaron Glen and general manager Darren Mougey said Thursday in a joint statement. "It was important to have this discussion now to provide clarity and enable each of us the proper time to plan for our respective futures. We want to thank him for the leadership, passion, and dedication he brought to the organization and wish him success moving forward."

Rodgers, a four-time league MVP and no-doubt future Hall of Famer, was traded to the Jets in 2023 after spending 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. But he was never able to get things going.

Rodgers' inaugural season in New York was cut short during the team's very first game of the regular season when he suffered a season-ending ACL injury on the Jets' first offensive drive. Rodgers would sit out the remainder of the season and return the following year.

After a slow start, the Jets traded for Rodgers' long-time friend and Green Bay teammate, wide receiver Davante Adams. With two veteran stars leading the offense and a team of young talent built around them, the Jets again had hope. But Rodgers was never able to rebound, leading the team to a 5-12 record during the 2024-25 season. The Jets missed the playoffs for a 14th consecutive year.

Some speculate that the celebrity aspect of being a star quarterback in one of the biggest sports cities in the world may have played a part in Rodgers' performance. The quarterback also had no shortage of controversies during his time in New York.

During his almost weekly appearances on "The Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers commonly brought up controversial subjects like the effectiveness of the COVID-19 vaccines, alleged associates of convicted child sex offenderJeffrey Epstein, and even a story about his psychedelic ayahuasca trip to Costa Rica— all of which drew mixed reactions from the sports world and beyond.

But nonetheless, Rodgers stood his ground, defended his personal beliefs, and never backed down from his critics — a trait Jets chairman Woody Johnson praised.

"I personally want to thank Aaron for his time at the New York Jets," Jets chairman Woody Johnson said in a statement. "His arrival in 2023 was met with unbridled excitement and I will forever be grateful that he chose to join us to continue his Hall of Fame career. From day one, he embodied all that it meant to be a New York Jet, embraced our fans, and immersed himself in our city. That is what I will remember most when I look back at his time here. He will always be welcome and I wish him only the best in whatever he chooses to do next."

So what's next for Rodgers? Will the 41-year-old former Super Bowl Champion look to build on his extensive list of accolades with a new franchise? Or will he decide to hang up his cleats and begin the next chapter of his life?

One thing is for sure, and it's that his decision — whenever it's announced — will surely make headlines.