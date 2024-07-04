Miki Sudo, Patrick Bertoletti crowned Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champions

Miki Sudo and Patrick Bertoletti are the 2024 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest champions.

Sudo, the defending champion in the women's event, claimed her 10th victory at the Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest, setting a world record in the process. She downed 51 hog dogs and buns in 10 minutes, annihilating her fellow competitive eaters. Mayoi Ebihara, a 28-year-old from Japan, came in second place after eating 37 hot dogs and buns.

Bertoletti was crowned the champion in the men's event, which was without star Joey Chestnut. Bertoletti finished 58 hot dogs to win his first championship. His total was still four shy of Chestnut's 2023 tally when he ate 62 hot dogs.

Julia Nikhinson/AP Patrick Bertoletti stuffs hot dogs into his mouth during the men's division in Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest, Thursday, July 4, 2024, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Bertoletti ate 58 hot dogs. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

Chestnut didn't participate in this year's contest because Major League Eating, which partners with Nathan's Famous Hot Dogs to run the event, said it couldn't come to an agreement with the competitive eater. They apparently had a dispute about Chestnut recently partnering with Impossible Foods, which has created a vegan hot dog.

Chestnut has won 17 of the last 18 Fourth of July hot dog eating contests. But all is not lost for his fans, as Chestnut will be competing against soldiers at Fort Bliss, Texas, in another hot dog-eating event. He said the contest would raise money for a military charity.

Chestnut may also start a new Labor Day tradition. That's when he will square off against Takeru Kobayashi, winner of six Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contests.

The event, which will air live on Netflix, reunites the two competitive eaters for a hot dog eating contest for the first time in 15 years. At the 2009 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest, Chestnut defeated Kobayashi after consuming 68 hot dogs against Kobayashi's 64.5.