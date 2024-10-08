Khalen Saunders, brother of Taylor Swift's tour dancer, intercepts Patrick Mahomes

The NFL may not give out MVP awards for regular season games, but the internet has certainly chosen one from Monday night’s matchup between the New Orleans Saints and Kansas City Chiefs. And you won’t believe the matrix-level connection he has.

Saints’ defensive tackle Khalen Saunders intercepted the ball from Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the end zone during the third quarter, running it back for 36 yards.

Everyone loves to see a big lineman make a play like Saunders did. But possibly not as much as his brother, Kameron Saunders, who was in the crowd Monday night.

And are you ready for it? Kameron was a backup dancer for Taylor Swift’s Eras tour — but not just any backup dancer. He was the dancer who was onstage along with her boyfriend Travis Kelce when he had a surprise cameo role at one of her shows in London. You know, Kelce, who plays tight end for the Chiefs?

Swift was also at the game Monday night to support her man. ESPN had just shown a photo during its broadcast of Kameron, Swift and Kelce together in London talking about the connection right before Khalen’s big play.

“And his brother Kameron’s gotta be pumped!” the announcers said after the play.

But that’s not all. Khalen was drafted by the Chiefs in 2019 and played for the team for four seasons, including with Kelce, before joining the Saints in 2022.

Kameron celebrated his brother’s big one on the field with a series of humorous posts on his Instagram.

He shared an X post that said “Big fella used to play running back fasho!” commenting, “Actually yes, he did.”

Then, he reposted a picture from the NFL of Khalen getting oxygen on the bench after the run. The NFL’s Instagram caption said, “Bro went straight to the oxygen” with a laughing emoji. Kameron responded, “lol @nfl be nice!! He had asthma growing up!”

Needless to say, the Saunders family is going to have a fun time reminiscing on this game over Thanksgiving dinner this year.