Houston linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair suspended after 'illegal' hit on Trevor Lawrence

Houston Texans linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair has been suspended for three games without pay for his "illegal hit" on Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence during their matchup on Sunday.

The NFL announced the suspension on Tuesday following a review.

Al-Shaair was ejected from the game on Sunday after the hit and Lawrence was carted off the field and ruled out for the remainder of the game with a concussion.

"During your game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on December 1, with 4:20 remaining in the second quarter, you were involved in a play that the League considers unacceptable and a serious violation of the playing rules," Jon Runyan, the NFL vice president of football operations, wrote in a letter to Al-Shaair declaring the suspension. "Video shows you striking the head/neck area of Jaguars' quarterback Trevor Lawrence after he clearly goes down in a feet-first slide... You led with your forearm and helmet and delivered a forceful blow to the head/neck area of your opponent when you had time and space to avoid such contact."

Many have described the hit as "violent" and "dirty."

It happened just before the end of the first half when Lawrence scrambled for six yards and was hit in the facemask by Al-Shaair just as he was sliding down.

Lawrence’s teammates immediately came to his defense after seeing the hit, which initiated a brawl on the field between the two teams.

"After the illegal hit, you proceeded to engage in a brawl, which you escalated when you pulled an opponent down to the ground by his facemask. After the referee announced that you were disqualified for the hit and your unsportsmanlike acts, you removed your helmet and reengaged with your opponent while walking down and across the field, which started another physical confrontation near the end zone," Runyan wrote in the letter.

"Your lack of sportsmanship and respect for the game of football and all those who play, coach, and enjoy watching it, is troubling and does not reflect the core values of the NFL… Your continued disregard for NFL playing rules puts the health and safety of both you and your opponents in jeopardy and will not be tolerated," Runyan added in the letter.

Al-Shaair issued an apology via X on Monday, stating in part, "I would never want to see any player hurt because of a hit I put on them especially one that’s deemed 'late' or 'unnecessary'."

But this wasn't the first time the 27-year-old linebacker's conduct has been in question this season.

During the Texans game against the Chicago Bears in Week 2, he was reportedly fined $11,817 for punching Bears running back Roschon Johnson on the sideline. He was also criticized for a late sideline hit on Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard earlier in the season.

Al-Shaair is in his sixth season in the NFL, but it's his first with Houston.

As for Lawrence, he posted on his social media that he is "feeling better," but it remains to be said if he will return to the field.

The Jaguars are scheduled to play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday for their Week 14 matchup, while the Texans are in a bye week.

With the suspension, Al-Shaair will miss the Texans' upcoming games against the Miami Dolphins, the Kansas City Chiefs and the team's Christmas Day matchup against the Baltimore Ravens.