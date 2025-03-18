Historic victory: Matthew Richtman is first American man to claim LA Marathon title in 3 decades

For the first time in 31 years, an American won the Los Angeles Marathon men's division.

Matthew Richtman, 25, of Elburn, Illinois, completed the 26.2-mile course in 2:07:56, defeating the next closest runner by more than two minutes to win the Los Angeles Marathon.

RELATED STORY | Kenyan runner breaks barrier during world-record setting Chicago Marathon

His time also marked the sixth-fastest marathon by an American ever recorded. Richtman finished the Los Angeles Marathon course more than four minutes faster than any other American on record. He ran each mile at an average pace of 4:57 per mile.

Making his showing even more impressive, it was just Richtman's second marathon ever. He came in fourth place at October's Twin Cities Marathon, finishing the race in 2:10:47.

The result came as a surprise to Richtman. “It’s definitely a surprise,” Richtman told the Los Angeles Times. “You know, I came in feeling really good. It’s really hard to judge where you stack up against competition, but it was a really good group out there today, and I was really happy to run with those guys and then ultimately win it.”

RELATED STORY | Is it the shoes? Runner shatters women's marathon world record

Prior to entering road races, Richtman competed for Montana State University in track and cross country. His fastest mile in college was 4:08, and he ran a 5k and a 10k in cross country in 28:07.

Sunday's race had over 21,000 finishers.

The marathon started near Dodger Stadium and finished in Century City. The race paid tribute to the victims of the recent wildfires in the Los Angeles area.