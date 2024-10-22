First father-son duo to play an MLB game plan to see Lebron James and son's NBA debut

The NBA regular season officially tips off Tuesday night with history to be made. Legendary Los Angeles Lakers player LeBron James and his son, Bronny, are set to become the first father-son duo to play together in a regular season NBA game.

The duo have already played on the same court together, marking the moment during the team's preseason game against the Phoenix Suns earlier this month.

But when they step out on the court at the Crypto.com Arena Tuesday night, the historical moment will be set in stone.

To make the moment even sweeter, there's another special duo that plans to be in the crowd to watch the James pair make history: Hall of Fame baseball player Ken Griffey Jr. and his father.

The Griffeys became the first father-son duo to play an MLB game together back in 1990 when the two were on the Seattle Mariners.

Griffey said on “The Road to Cooperstown” podcast he plans to take his dad to the game so they can witness the moment together.

“We made history, now we get to watch history. So that’s what’s going to be cool about it," Griffey said.

The Lakers host the Timberwolves for their season opener at 7 p.m. PT.

During a press conference on Monday, Bronny said he wasn't sure if Lakers Head Coach J.J. Redick plans to put him in the game to make his debut with his dad, so there is a chance the moment might not happen just yet.