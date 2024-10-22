Nike signs exclusive 12-year deal to provide NBA, WNBA uniforms

Nike his signed an exclusive deal with the National Basketball Association and the Women's National Basketball Association to provide the on-court uniforms and other licensed apparel for the next 12 seasons.

Nike will keep exclusive rights to manufacture uniforms, on-court apparel and fan apparel for the NBA, WNBA and NBA G League.

The partnership, which extends the 2015 deal in which Nike became the on-court outfitter, will also include new investment from Nike in the WNBA.

“Since our league’s inception, Nike has committed to a shared vision for girls and women’s basketball,” said WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert in a press release. “Our continued partnership is an opportunity to fortify avenues for development and enhance touchpoints across our dynamic fanbase while globally showcasing the WNBA.”

Nike and the NBA plan to push resources into improving youth basketball, expanding access for girls across all levels of the sport and driving more on-court development for young players.

Nike will also have more of a presence in all-star and draft events.

“Nike is inextricably linked to basketball and has helped fuel the growth and innovation around our sport for decades,” said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver. “With an added focus on youth basketball, our expanded partnership will create even more opportunities for aspiring players to learn and compete at all levels and for fans of all ages to engage with the NBA and WNBA.”