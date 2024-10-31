Bronny James saluted by Cleveland fans, scores first NBA points near hometown

NBA rookie Bronny James, the son and current teammate of perennial star LeBron James, scored his first points in a regular season game late in the Lakers' 134-110 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday.

Bronny James came off the bench midway through the fourth quarter to chants from the Cleveland crowd "we want Bronny." Bronny James was born in nearby Akron, and spent much of his childhood in northeast Ohio.

His father was drafted by the Cavs in 2003, a year before Bronny James was born. Like Bronny James, LeBron James was also born in Akron and grew up just miles south of Cleveland.

After Bronny James got a warm welcome from Cleveland fans, the crowd erupted when his mid-range jumper dropped to give him his first two points in the league.

His father called the bucket an "unbelievable moment for him, our family."

"He was better than I would have been in that situation," LeBron James said. "20,000 fans screaming my name to get in the game, wanting me in the game and if the roles were reversed, not sure I would have been able to handle it. I just commend him on his composure and how he approaches not just the game but life in general."

Bronny James said he was still in "game mode" when he hit the shot.

"I didn't really acknowledge it while playing," he said. "It felt good after."

LeBron James said the support his family got from Cleveland fans was "very humbling." He led the Cavs to their first NBA championship in 2016, and helped end a long drought of pro sports titles in the city.

It was Bronny James' second NBA game. Last week, the Jameses became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game.

He is expected to split time between the Lakers and the club G League affiliate this season.