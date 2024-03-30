On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard joined Scripps News National Political Correspondents Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen and host, Joe St. George to discuss President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's fundraising efforts for their campaigns.
Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up
Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 05:54:40-04
