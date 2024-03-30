Watch Now
ShowsThe Race

Actions

Inside the Race: President Biden's campaign cash is adding up

Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard and Scripps News's Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen to discuss Biden and Trump's fundraisers.
Posted at 2:46 PM, Mar 30, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-17 05:54:40-04

On this edition of “Inside the Race Weekend,” Politico Senior Campaign and Elections Editor Steve Shepard joined Scripps News National Political Correspondents Haley Bull and Stephanie Liebergen and host, Joe St. George to discuss President Joe Biden's and former President Donald Trump's fundraising efforts for their campaigns. 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Shows
Watch Scripps News now promo

Watch Scripps News