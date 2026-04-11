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Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Mike Eruzione reflects on the 'Miracle on Ice'

In this episode of "Connected with Alisyn Camerota," Eruzione reacts to Team USA’s latest Olympic gold and recalls the extraordinary run in 1980 that led to the team's "Miracle on Ice."
Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Mike Eruzione
Scripps News
Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Mike Eruzione
Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Mike Eruzione
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More than 40 years after the “Miracle on Ice,” Team USA captain Mike Eruzione is reflecting on what’s changed — and what may be lost.

In this episode of "Connected with Alisyn Camerota," Eruzione reacts to Team USA’s latest Olympic gold, shares emotional moments from the victory, and explains why today’s young athletes may never get the same opportunity he had in 1980.

He also weighs in on what the “American spirit” looks like today.

From Olympic glory to today’s challenges, this is a powerful conversation about sports, opportunity and what it takes to inspire the next generation.

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