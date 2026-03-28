Connected with Alisyn Camerota: Don Lemon on loss, fearlessness, and life after CNN

Alisyn Camerota reconnects with longtime colleague Don Lemon for a deeply personal and wide-ranging conversation about grief, reinvention, and what it means to keep going when life changes overnight.

Don opens up about the devastating loss of his sister, how grief reshaped his outlook, and why it’s made him more fearless than ever. They also discuss his departure from CNN, the realities of independent media, and the growing pressures facing journalists today. Recorded just one week before federal agents arrested Don related to his reporting in Minneapolis, the conversation also reveals his early concerns about being targeted—and what that says about the state of journalism in America.

This is a side of Don Lemon you rarely see: candid, vulnerable, and unfiltered.