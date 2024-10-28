Actor Jay Johnston sentenced to prison for participation in Jan. 6 insurrection

Jay Johnston, an actor and comedian who had roles in titles like "Anchorman" and "Bob's Burgers," was sentenced Monday to 12 months and one day in prison for taking part in the attack on the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Johnston was sentenced for felony obstruction of officers during civil disorder. He pleaded guilty to the charge in July of this year. He was arrested in June of 2023.

RELATED STORY | 'Bob's Burgers' actor pleads guilty to interfering with police during Jan. 6 Capitol attack

An FBI affidavit from the time of his arrest showed multiple photos of Johnston during the riot, including when he stole a police shield and shared it with others. He was pictured wearing a camouflage neck gaiter and dark jacket when he and others pushed against police in the Lower West Terrace tunnel at the Capitol.

Federal prosecutors wanted an 18 month sentence, saying Johnston had made light of the attack and his role in it, at one time dressing up as Jacob Chansley, the buffalo-helmet-wearing man from the incident who became known as the "Q-Anon shaman," during a Halloween party.

Johnston's lawyer wrote in sentencing documents that "the government has persistently overstated Mr. Johnston’s participation at the Capitol that day: because he is an acclaimed Hollywood actor, and the government is using his status to make a point to the public."

Johnston's acting credits date back to the 90s, with notable titles including "Arrested Development," "Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy," "Better Call Saul," "Mr. Show with Bob and David," and "Bob's Burgers." He was fired from that series after his participation in the riot, according to The Daily Beast.

He has not held a role since his arrest.