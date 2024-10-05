Watch Now
Science and Tech

Actions

Waymo to add more EVs to its robotaxi fleet

The company has made an agreement with Hyundai for a multiyear partnership.
Waymo will add more electric vehicles to its robotaxi fleet. The company has made an agreement with Hyundai for a multiyear partnership. (Scripps News)
The Waymo logo appears on the door of a car
Posted

The technology company Waymo has announced a multiyear agreement with car maker Hyundai to add more electric vehicles to its growing robotaxi fleet.

The company wants to normalize driver less vehicles that will pick up passengers on demand and take them to destinations around cities and towns.

RELATED | Amazon's self-driving robotaxi unit Zoox under investigation by US after 2 rear-end crashes

The company has branded different vehicles in its fleet and is expected to make a significant stride in its operations by 2025.

The autonomous driving technology will help move at least 700 of the companies vehicles to transport customers.

Hyundai has constructed a major plant in Georgia to produce vehicles.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Most Recent

Science and Tech
Watch Scripps News now promo

Watch Scripps News
Scripps News app promo

About Scripps News

Download the Scripps News app