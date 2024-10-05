Waymo to add more EVs to its robotaxi fleet

The technology company Waymo has announced a multiyear agreement with car maker Hyundai to add more electric vehicles to its growing robotaxi fleet.

The company wants to normalize driver less vehicles that will pick up passengers on demand and take them to destinations around cities and towns.

The company has branded different vehicles in its fleet and is expected to make a significant stride in its operations by 2025.

The autonomous driving technology will help move at least 700 of the companies vehicles to transport customers.

Hyundai has constructed a major plant in Georgia to produce vehicles.