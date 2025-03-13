Volcano near Alaska's largest city could erupt soon, scientists say

Scientists are keeping a close watch on Alaska's Mount Spurr as the volcano is showing new signs of activity that could mean an eruption is coming soon.

The volcano is about 75 miles away from Anchorage, the state's largest city.

There have been “significantly elevated volcanic gas emissions," the Alaska Volcano Observatory said Wednesday, — something that was measured during regular monitoring flights.

An eruption at the volcano is likely but not certain and it could be weeks or months before it happens. Thankfully, there are no nearby communities so the civilian population is not in danger.

Mount Spurr is just one of 53 volcanoes across Alaska that have been active over the last two centuries. The last known eruption was over 5,000 years ago.

