Trump orders expanded logging and timber production on federal lands

President Donald Trump signed two official actions over the weekend meant to boost domestic production of timber, paving the way for a significant increase in logging and associated activities on federal lands.

One order directs the president's cabinet to speed up timber production, approve forestry projects faster and set targets for timber that will be sold from federal lands currently under the Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service.

Under the order, agencies may also invoke emergency clauses of the Endangered Species Act, loosening restrictions that would usually otherwise forbid certain logging activities if they are determined to pose a threat to endangered animals or plants.

"Our inability to fully exploit our domestic timber supply has impeded the creation of jobs and prosperity, contributed to wildfire disasters, degraded fish and wildlife habitats, increased the cost of construction and energy, and threatened our economic security," the order reads.

RELATED STORY | Trump administration will consider redrawing boundaries of national monuments as part of energy push

A second order, signed the same day, directs the secretaries of commerce and defense to investigate whether and how the importing of timber and lumber may threaten national security.

The order says foreign imports may threaten the readiness of the U.S. military, because of the spending and investment it makes in construction.

"The procurement of these building materials depends on a strong domestic lumber industry and a manufacturing base capable of meeting both military-specific and wider civilian needs," the order reads.

Environmental groups warn bypassing environmental protections would have significant effects not just on American lands and endangered species, but on human health and safety as well.

"Federal forests account for about one-third of the forested lands in the United States, and increased logging will wreak havoc on critical wildlife habitat, pollute the water and air, and increase fire risk by destroying older, more fire-resistant trees," the Center for Biological Diversity said on Monday.